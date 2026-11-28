Anyone who watched MTV in the 2000s knows—the decade provided music fans with a number of wild music videos. It seemed like with every passing year, artists tried to one-up themselves, producing stranger and more fantastic vids. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three videos from three acts from back in the day that raised our eyebrows. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s with addictive music videos we forgot existed.

“Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm from ‘Anthology’ (2001)

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Not only is this song super catchy, but the music video for “Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm is also supremely captivating. Watching it, you get a glimpse of what life is like for the band and their fans. Backyard wrestling rings, sidewalk dancing, neighborhood concerts—wow! It’s a whole other world. But that’s what makes it so interesting. Indeed, Alien Ant Farm did the impossible—they covered Michael Jackson well, and they even brought something new to the table as they did it!

Videos by American Songwriter

“1234” by Feist from ‘The Reminder’ (2007)

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When she released her song “1234” in 2007, the Canadian-born artist Feist landed on a real hit. Sometimes the simplest songs can be the most effective. Well, not only was it a hit on the radio, but it made for a great tech commercial and a great spot on Sesame Street. But perhaps above all else, the tune made for an outstanding music video on its own. Fans of MTV and other outlets in the 2000s got used to seeing Feist singing with her colorfully dressed friends in the vid. It was a mainstay, a staple of the 2000s.

“Because I Got High” by Afroman from ‘Because I Got High’ (2000)

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While Afroman made a name for himself in 2000 with his stoner anthem, “Because I Got High”, he has since been in the news more recently thanks to his court battles with some crooked law enforcement. The result of that legal tussle, though, was some good music, including his catchy track, “Lemon Pound Cake“. But before any of that could go down, the artist had to make a name for himself earlier in the century. And that’s just what he did with “Because I Got High” and the accompanying music video. In the vid, the rapper is charming and funny, goofy and friendly. What else could you want!?

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic