These rock songwriters know how to hit us where it hurts. Each of these writers can take simple lines and shake our world. Each has proven themselves a singular force in songwriting across the generations.

Stevie Nicks

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Stevie Nicks has her own way of saying things. Seldom has a rock songwriter had a stronger voice than hers. When we think of her writing, we think of witchy, ethereal storytelling with an edge befitting her rock-legend status. From breakup anthems to personal reflections, Nicks’ songs are revelatory, to say the least.

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Take one of her most famous efforts: “Landslide,” for example. “Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’ / ‘Cause I’ve built my life around you / But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m gettin’ older, too / Oh, I’m gettin’ older, too,” the lyrics read. This song is simple but gut-punching. She floors us with her perspective on life here.

Bruce Springsteen

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Instead of being introspective like Nicks, Bruce Springsteen often looks beyond himself. He’s been able to hold a mirror up to us in a way few other writers can. He’s a powerhouse rock songwriter with an open eye to the world.

“Now those memories come back to haunt me / They haunt me like a curse / Is a dream a lie if it don’t come true / Or is it something worse / That sends me down to the river / Though I know the river is dry / That sends me down to the river tonight / Down to the river,” the lyrics to one of Springsteen’s most gut-punching songs, “The River”, read. This track is just one example of Springsteen’s emotionally raw storytelling abilities.

Kurt Cobain

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“Underneath the bridge, tarp has sprung a leak / And the animals I’ve trapped have all become my pets / And I’m living off of grass, and the drippings from my ceiling / It’s okay to eat fish ’cause they don’t have any feelings,” Kurt Cobain sings in Nirvana’s “Something In The Way”. The listener is floored by the off-kilter, hypnotizing world Cobain built in this track.

This track, like Nirvana’s many other hits, highlights the frontman’s singular songwriting voice. He could level a room with hushed tones and poignant lyrics. He was a once-in-a-generation artist.

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