Tom T. Hall had a successful career as an artist. His many hits include “A Week In Country Jail”, “Ravishing Ruby”, “I Love”, and others. But Hall didn’t keep all of his songs to himself. These are three songs, all written solely by Hall, which became incredible hits for other artists.

“Harper Valley P.T.A.” by Jeannie C. Riley

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Jeannie C. Riley’s first single is “Harper Valley P.T.A.”. Out in 1968, “Harper Valley P.T.A.” is the title track and only single from her debut album.

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A song about a woman who causes chaos within the local P.T.A., the lighthearted song says, “Well, the note said, ‘Mrs. Johnson / You’re wearing your dresses way too high / It’s reported you’ve been drinking / And a-running ’round with men and going wild.’”

Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Martina McBride, and Lynn Anderson are among the artists who also recorded “Harper Valley P.T.A.” This song is Riley’s only No. 1 single. “Harper Valley P.T.A.” gave Hall his first two Grammy nominations.

Surprisingly, this is also at least partly autobiographical.

“The story is a true story,” Hall told The Boot. “I didn’t make the story up. I chose the story to make a statement, but I changed the names to protect the innocent.”

“Little Bitty” by Alan Jackson

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Alan Jackson wrote a lot, but not all, of his own music, including “Little Bitty”. A multi-platinum hit for Jackson, “Little Bitty” is part of Jackson’s Everything I Love record.

The feel-good song starts with, “Have a little love on a little honeymoon / You got a little dish, and you got a little spoon / A little bitty house and a little bitty yard / A little bitty dog and a little bitty car.“

“Little Bitty” is Jackson’s most successful single from Everything I Love. The record also includes “Between The Devil And Me”, one of Jackson’s most memorable songs.

“I’m Not Ready Yet” by George Jones

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On George Jones’s I Am What I Am record is “I’m Not Ready Yet”. “I’m Not Ready Yet” reached the Top 5.

A heartbreaking song, “I’m Not Ready Yet” says, “But I know I’ll leave / When my heart tells me, Lord willing / But I’m still around, but I’m not ready yet / But I’m still around, ‘Cause I’m not ready yet.“

“I’m Not Ready Yet” comes right after Jones’s iconic “He Stopped Loving Her Today” single. Before Jones released this song, it was first released by The Blue Boys in 1968. However, their version failed to chart.

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