In some ways, Southern rock music is the bridge between country and classic rock. The songs boast a certain sensibility you can’t find elsewhere. And it’s one that’s perfect for those long hot days in the sun doing work.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three timeless songs from back in the day that still impact us today. Indeed, these are three Southern rock songs we know you sing while doing lawn and garden work.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band from ‘The Marshall Tucker Band’ (1973)

Play video

When a song has a great chorus, it instantly becomes that much more sing-along-able. And if you’re looking for a great southern rock track with a tremendous chorus to belt out, then look no further than “Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band. The 1973 number rolls off your tongue like a soft white cloud into the clear blue sky. When you’re out there on your knees sorting through weeds and tomato plants, this tune is one that really helps to ease the effort. It’s lovely like a summer day.

“Pride And Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble from ‘Texas Flood’ (1983)

Play video

Despite his incredible ability and significant songs, Stevie Ray Vaughan is often overlooked when it comes to the greatest Southern rock artists ever. The Dallas, Texas-born guitar player is one of the greatest six-string players of all time. He was like a torrential storm on his instrument. And on the 1983 song “Pride And Joy”, he proves his skill is as timeless as the blues themselves. The result is a song you can sing along with in the hot sun, reminiscing about those days when love was all that was on your mind.

“Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Bayou Country’ (1969)

Play video

While most southern rock bands come from places like Florida, Georgia, Alabama, or even Texas, Creedence Clearwater Revival has roots in California. But where the band is from isn’t as important as how the band sounds. Because when you put on CCR, you immediately feel as if you’ve been transported to the Deep South, to the Bayou, to a swamp where music is the only thing that matters. For evidence of this, check out the group’s 1969 song, “Proud Mary”. It’s a Southern-style romp!

Photo by Ginny Winn/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images