The age of having to remember your phone number is far behind us, thanks to the age of smartphones and synced contact lists. But there’s one thing that baby boomers won’t forget, and it’s the killer tunes of the 1970s. Let’s take a look at some songs from the year 1971 that baby boomers still remember after all these years.

“American Pie” by Don McLean from ‘American Pie’

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This folk-rock classic has a chorus as memorable as they come. Released in 1971, this culturally significant tune from Don McLean still gets picked apart and analyzed for its lyrics. It remains one of the most noteworthy songs of the early 1970s era.

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Listeners in 1971 certainly loved it, as “American Pie” by Don McLean made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts in the US.

“Imagine” by John Lennon from ‘Imagine’

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This soft rock tune from former Beatle John Lennon could be seen as the song of the 70s. One of his earlier solo releases, “Imagine” became an enormous hit when it was first released. And it has aged well through the years, never losing its core meaning. It might even be more relevant today than it was back in 1971.

“Imagine” by John Lennon was a No. 3 hit on the Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 20 around the globe.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’

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Few people out there who heard this country-folk classic from John Denver when it dropped in 1971 can hold back from belting it out when it comes on the radio. It’s an absolutely gorgeous ode to the natural beauty and sights of the American South, and it has also become an anthem for West Virginia.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 back in 1971. It remains the icon’s signature song.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’

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Any rock fan worth their salt knows this classic prog-rock hit well. Even if you weren’t alive in 1971, this song is likely instantly recognizable. Baby boomers couldn’t get enough of this Led Zeppelin classic, and “Stairway To Heaven” quickly became one of the biggest songs of 1971, if not the 70s as a whole. This standout from Led Zeppelin IV might even be one of the greatest rock tracks of all time.

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