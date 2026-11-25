While I’m all for straight-through album listens, I can also appreciate the exploratory journey that can be putting a playlist on shuffle and letting the hands of fate take over the aux cord. Sure, this usually means I’ll be cycling through a couple of algorithmic picks I’m not really feeling. However, when it comes to these four rock songs from 1972, I refuse to skip.

“Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)” by The Hollies

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The Hollies released “Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” in the spring of 1972. All these decades later, I don’t find it to have lost any of its initial magic. The guitar tones are impeccable, the reverb is beautifully slappy, the bass line is sick, and the entire production is such a tremendous representation of that late 1960s, early 1970s sound that I love dearly. Clearly the rest of the United States was in agreement with me in 1972, considering the song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100.

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“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan

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Steely Dan can be a divisive band for some, and I’m fully aware of the risk I run when I let this one get through the first few seconds of skip potential during a group hang. Of course, I’d argue that the folks I choose to hang out with would also be down for the occasional Steely Dan jam. Songs like “Dirty Work” have the kind of melody that doesn’t sound immediately intuitive, causing you to go back and roll it around in your head like some kind of massive sonic jawbreaker. The journey’s so sweet, you don’t really mind.

“Ventura Highway” by America

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Again, America might seem a little cheesy to some. But these are 1972 rock songs that I wouldn’t skip, and I’m a sucker for harmonizing guitars, so sue me. To be fair, I’m not the only one who felt this way when the song first came out. “Ventura Highway” peaked in the Top 10 in the United States and Canada. This is actually one of the few America songs that I would willingly let play from start to finish—sorry, “A Horse With No Name”. I’ve simply listened to you too many times when visiting Walgreens. I feel like that one should be reserved for when I’m picking up my vitamins and toothpaste.

“Maybe I’m A Leo” by Deep Purple

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Maybe the reason that “Maybe I’m A Leo” by Deep Purple is on my list of no-skip rock songs from 1972 is that I am a Leo, who’s to say? In any case, I’ll always elect to listen to this Machine Head track all the way through. Other songs from this album have overshadowed Deep Purple’s legacy, like “Smoke On The Water” and “Highway Star”. However, I’ve always felt a kindredness to the premise of “Maybe I’m A Leo” and how just because my astrological sign would suggest I’m a lion, sometimes I feel more like a kitten.

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