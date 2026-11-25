Bruce Springsteen scored a trio of hit singles from the 1987 album Tunnel Of Love, with “Brilliant Disguise”, “One Step Up” and the title track all denting the charts. “Tougher Than The Rest” and “Spare Parts” also came out as singles from the album.

That leaves just seven other songs on the twelve-song album. There’s not a clunker among the bunch. And these four in particular soar to impressive heights.

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“Ain’t Got You”

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Springsteen tended to write from the perspective of the working man in his songs up to the point Tunnel Of Love was released. He seemed to be making a point by choosing “Ain’t Got You” as the opening track on the album. The song’s narrator admits to ridiculous wealth right from the first verse. Later in the song, he admits, “Been paid a king’s ransom for doin’ what comes naturally.” In other words, Springsteen was eliminating any separation between the character and the artist for one of the first times in his career. Perhaps we should have taken him at face value then when he complained that his happiness had been denied because he didn’t quite have possession of a reliable relationship.

“Cautious Man”

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Tunnel Of Love is notable for being the first time that Springsteen released an album focused on romantic relationships. And despite the fact that he was a married man at the time of the album’s release, there aren’t too many of these characters that sound too happy about their scenarios. Most subtly harrowing is the story told in “Cautious Man”. Springsteen creates a protagonist who sounds at times like a film-noir archetype, what with his tattoos on his knuckles. He briefly finds joy and calm in the love of a good woman. But an inner restlessness causes him intense consternation and angst. In the final moments of the song, he sits staring at his wife, acknowledging both her beauty and his emptiness.

“Walk Like A Man”

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Springsteen ended up getting a divorce from actress Julianne Phillips less than a year after the release of Tunnel Of Love. In other words, the unease that was playing out in his art eventually came to bear in real life. Nonetheless, there are few benign moments on the album, none more so than the ones that make up “Walk Like A Man”. Maybe that’s because the song, even though it’s set on his wedding day, is more about his father than his new bride. Springsteen had written many songs to that point detailing his somewhat tortured relationship with his dad. Here, he looks back with something like nostalgia at some tender moments. The lasting emotion is gratitude for his father’s efforts, even when they came up short.

“Valentine’s Day”

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“Valentine’s Day” is a fascinating closing track. Springsteen often writes in somewhat linear fashion, telling resonant stories that are nonetheless easy to parse. This song deviates from that formula. The narrator has far more questions than answers. Once again, we have a Springsteen character out on the highway. Only this one finds no release or redemption in his travels. He’s beset by wondrous memories and monstrous dreams. And even though he constantly professes his deepest feelings for his girl, he can’t help but worry about somehow losing her. By choosing this as the final message on the album, Springsteen suggests that even good relationships are strewn with heartache.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)