Melanie Martinez Announces UK and Europe Tour in 2024

Melanie Martinez fans in the United Kingdom and Europe are in for a treat this fall! The alternative singer/songwriter is bringing her experimental Trilogy Tour to the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Italy. No supporting acts have been announced as of yet.

The Melanie Martinez 2024 Tour will start on September 18 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Unless another leg of the tour is announced, the European leg should end on October 19 at Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy. Martinez will also be touring the US and Canada before crossing the pond to the UK.

Fans can sign up for the presale event via Martinez’s website. The presale event will kick off on March 25 through Ticketmaster.

General sale for the UK and Europe dates will launch on March 28 at 10:00 am GMT. The Spain dates will go on sale a day earlier. For international tickets, we recommend checking what’s available on Viagogo for the best prices. Stubhub is another great resource for scoring general sale tickets as well, and you might find tickets available for cheaper than face value. It’s definitely worth checking out!

Tickets to this tour are in high demand, so don’t miss your chance to see Melanie Martinez live in 2024!

September 18 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

September 20 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

September 21 – Co-Op Live – Manchester, UK

September 23 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK

September 24 – Utilita Arena – Cardiff, UK

September 26 – The O2 – London, UK

September 29 – Vorst Nationaal – Brussels, BE

October 1 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

October 2 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

October 4 – LDLC Arena – Lyon, FR

October 5 – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona, ES

October 7 – WiZink Center – Madrid, ES

October 10 – LANXESS Arena – Cologne, DE

October 11 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

October 12 – Barclays Arena – Hamburg, DE

October 15 – Atlas Arena – Lodz, PL

October 16 – O2 Arena – Prague, CZ

October 18 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, IT

October 19 – Mediolanum Forum – Milan, IT

Photo by Larry French

