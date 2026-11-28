These three lyrics from 1980s pop crossover songs are pure poetry. These songwriters moved beyond the typical, creating tracks everyone loves, regardless of their usual listening habits.

“Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

Play video

Starting with a country crossover track, we have Randy Travis’ “Forever And Ever, Amen”. This simple song perfectly sums up the picture of enduring love.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Oh, baby, I’m gonna love you forever / Forever and ever amen / As long as old men sit and talk about the weather / As long as old women sit and talk about old men, / If you wonder how long I’ll be faithful / I’ll be happy to tell you again / I’m gonna love you forever and ever / Forever and ever, amen,” the lyrics to this 1980s country song read. This track earned major crossover appeal in the 1980s because of its universal message and Travis’ tender delivery.

“Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait

Play video

Sticking with country, we have George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning”. This 1980s classic with poetic lyrics made everyone a country fan. “When that Sun is high / In that Texas sky / I’ll be buckin’ at the county fair / Amarillo by mornin’ / Amarillo I’ll be there,” the lyrics read. Though not everyone could relate to the cowboy tale at the center of this track, the need for escape is universal.

By using the character Strait employs in this song, a simple idea becomes something much more poetic. He could’ve elucidated the same point many different ways, but the lyrics in this track have had a lasting impact that few songs from Strait’s peers have.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

Play video

Moving on to rock, we have Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” This song gave Prince major crossover appeal in the 1980s and became one of his signature tracks. This song can be interpreted in several different ways, but no one can deny the poetic tinge to the tale Prince delivered here.

“How can you just leave me standing / Alone in a world that’s so cold? / Maybe I’m just too demanding / Maybe I’m just like my father, too bold / Maybe you’re just like my mother / She’s never satisfied / Why do we scream at each other? / This is what it sounds like / When doves cry,” the lyrics to “When Doves Cry” read. Everyone in the 1980s loved this song. The pure beauty of the lyrics transcended genre.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images