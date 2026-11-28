Country music encompasses a vast soundscape of genres and styles, making distilling the essence of the entire category into a handful of albums a difficult task. However, if I had to preserve the best parts of country music, in my opinion, I would preserve these five iconic releases for future generations.

‘Gunfighter Ballads And Trail Songs’ by Marty Robbins

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I’d start my vinyl collection with a classic from Marty Robbins: Gunfighter Ballads And Trail Songs. The 1959 album features iconic hits like “Big Iron”, “El Paso”, and “Cool Water”. Robbins’ voice is at its peak performance here, as is his narrative storytelling. I’d want to save this particular album to showcase the early phases of country music that blended traditional folk balladeering with Golden Age vocals.

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‘Shotgun Willie’ by Willie Nelson

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Next, we’d need an album to showcase the outlaw country music movement. For this, I would task Willie Nelson’s seminal 1970s album, Shotgun Willie. It’s a little rough around the edges, but that’s what makes this release so endearing. Nelson isn’t putting on airs or turning his nose up at other musical styles. Instead, he blends elements of country, rock, and funk with undeniable authenticity.

‘At Folsom Prison’ by Johnny Cash

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There have been countless political ideologies passing through the country music world, but Johnny Cash’s brand of working-class solidarity, world-weary faith, and an understanding that we’re all created equal is the kind of country music mindset I’d like to preserve for future generations. Cash’s performances at maximum-security prisons like Folsom and San Quentin saw the artist extending a hand to the incarcerated and often ostracized.

‘Showcase’ by Patsy Cline

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Patsy Cline has one of my favorite voices of all time, let alone just in the country genre, so I’d also have to include one of hers in my list of country albums worth preserving. Her second release, Showcase, has some of my all-time favorite tracks of hers, including “The Wayward Wind”, “I Fall To Pieces”, and “Crazy”.

‘John Prine’ by John Prine

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Finally, a must-have on this list of generational albums is John Prine’s eponymous debut. Country music is, at its core, storytelling music. And indeed, there are few orators as talented and clever as Prine was. From “Sam Stone” to “Paradise” to “Angel Of Montgomery”, this album is a masterclass in songwriting from start to finish. If I could pass down any morsel of information from past country music to future generations, it would be the wit and compassion of Prine’s music.

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