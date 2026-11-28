No matter how hi-fi recording becomes, it will never quite compare to the tangible magic of a live performance. Some shows become more culturally significant than others, going so far as to shape popular music, the festival format, and how the two combine altogether. If I could travel back in time and experience any of those particularly influential and legendary concerts, I’d grab a ticket to these five.

Woodstock Art and Music Fair

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Perhaps an obvious choice, but why avoid the truth because it’s visible? I’ve heard the testimonies about Woodstock being muddy and the accusations of hyperbolization on the part of the attendees. Still, I think it’d be amazing to travel back in time and see this cultural moment in person. If I already have the power to time travel, I’m going to assume that I can also teleport to somewhere near the front on a relatively dry patch of dirt.

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Queen at Live Aid 1985

Queen performed at the 1985 Live Aid fundraiser, which was in two locations: Wembley Stadium in London and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. The British rock ‘n’ rollers performed at Wembley, and despite only having a 21-minute set, their show left an indelible mark on rock ‘n’ roll forever. Freddie Mercury had a unique kind of magnetism that I wish I could have witnessed in person.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii

While there technically weren’t any typical attendees at Pink Floyd’s legendary Pompeii concert, I wouldn’t mind being the one exception. Having been to Pompeii once, I can attest to the stoic, ancient mysticism that seems to occupy that area. Getting to hear Pink Floyd in their prime perform in the centuries-old amphitheater would be the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Beatles’ Rooftop Concert

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It would almost be impossible to contain one’s excitement if they were able to travel back in time and attend The Beatles’ legendary rooftop concert with all the hindsight of knowing what that band—and that show—would mean to popular music as a whole. I don’t imagine I would even mind the fact that the rooftop concert was dangerously testing the structural integrity of the old roof.

The Rolling Thunder Revue

Finally, I think it would have been absolutely amazing to see The Rolling Thunder Revue in person. If I got the benefit of choosing which tour date I would want to see in particular, I would choose one where Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, T-Bone Burnett, and Roger McGuinn joined Bob Dylan on stage. So many influential artists on one stage, it would feel almost uncanny watching history being made right in front of you.

Photo by Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images

