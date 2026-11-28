Some country songs are simply unforgettable. As soon as you hear them, they stick in your mind and never vanish. So much so that even when you hear them at a young age, you remember them like your own phone number. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three country tunes from back in the day that are especially memorable. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s most people learn before they turn 10.

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

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Love is the most important human emotion. And love has long been the subject of popular music, from rock to country and beyond. But there is no love song more beloved than “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton. The warm, spirited songwriter and performer hit the nail on the head when she penned the tune. It’s deeply devoted, adoring, and appreciative. Indeed, if there’s anyone who knows what love is all about, it’s Parton, who spent much of her life helping others. For all those reasons and more, whenever we hear this tune as kids (whether from Parton or Whitney Houston), we remember it. And never forget it!

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“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

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Along with love, the idea of home is one of the most important concepts in music. Home is where we feel comfortable and safe. So, when John Denver wrote his country tune all about finding a way home, people paid attention. Today, the tune is one kids often learn in school. It’s simple but memorable. Denver sure knew how to connect with audiences, and the 1971 track “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is a prime example of how. Today, millions of people can sing it from the top of their heads. Why? Because they learned it as kids.

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett from ‘Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes’ (1977)

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This is a funny one. As a kid, when you hear this song, you wonder what’s going on. But you can’t help but smile at all the imagery and the strange language. You almost file it away for later, thinking that some light will be shed on the idea of whatever and wherever the beach town of Margaritaville actually is. What’s most interesting, though, are all the references to food. Sponge cake, salt shakers, and blenders—and then what’s all this talk about parrots? Yes, “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett is rather cartoonish. But that’s why we love it.

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