Billy Preston in The Beatles? Slash in KISS?! You’d be shocked by how many of the biggest musicians of their eras almost ended up in similarly legendary bands, only for the move to ultimately not happen. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

Slash Was Almost in KISS

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The Guns N’ Roses guitar god himself, Slash, once auditioned to join the similarly famous rock band KISS. In 1982, the band lost founding member Ace Frehley, and Paul Stanley started hitting up potential replacements. Slash was one of them. Ultimately, in Stanley’s book Face The Music, he noted that Slash was only 16 years old at the time and was considered too young to join.

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Steven Tyler Was Almost in Led Zeppelin

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Led Zeppelin had called it quits for some time by the early 2000s. That didn’t stop Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones from entertaining a potential reunion. Unfortunately, their famed lead singer, Robert Plant, was firm on not participating. So, they started fielding potential fill-ins, and one such potential replacement was Aerosmith’s own Steven Tyler. Tyler, despite being honored, ultimately turned them down due to his loyalty to Aerosmith. Even though he was at odds with his own band at the time. You’ve got to respect his dedication.

Elton John Was Almost in King Crimson

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Part of the beauty of being a music journalist is discovering new, insane things about famous musicians. I had no clue that Elton John, the pop-rock god of his era, was almost in the at-times unhinged progressive rock band King Crimson. Early in his career, John was doing session work and connected with King Crimson, who had just dropped their legendary debut record In The Court Of The Crimson King and subsequently lost three of their core members. In need of musicians, Robert Fripp gave John’s music a spin to get a taste… and he didn’t think John would be a good fit for the band.

Billy Preston Was Almost in The Beatles

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Most know Billy Preston for being the talented session musician who was basically the glue holding The Beatles together during the Get Back and Let It Be sessions. He’s one of the very few musicians to be credited directly on a Beatles track, namely on “Don’t Let Me Down”, which is tagged as “by The Beatles with Billy Preston.”

The idea of Preston joining one of the most legendary bands ever wasn’t lost on John Lennon, specifically. In the Get Back recordings, Lennon can be heard in one scene saying, “I’d just like him [Preston] in our band, actually. I’d like a fifth Beatle.” George Harrison seemed interested, too. Paul McCartney, otherwise, was against it, saying that “it’s just bad enough with four.” The Fab Four would call it quits soon after, so a potential fifth member in Billy Preston just never had the chance to happen.

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