3 Motown Songs From the 1960s With Lyrics Darker Than What Their Sweet Harmonies Suggested

Motown songs, particularly during the 1960s era, often boasted uplifting or romantic lyrics. Some songs, though, took a dark turn. Let’s take a look at a few Motown hits that have some pretty dark lines throughout.

“Cloud Nine” by The Temptations from ‘Cloud Nine’ (1968)

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“My father didn’t know / The meaning of work / He disrespected Mama / And treated us like dirt.”

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This pretty and psychedelic Temptations song is actually quite dark when you really listen to the lyrics. The narrator of “Cloud Nine” paints a picture of a childhood spent in poverty with quite a few siblings, complete with a deadbeat Dad that treats them all terribly. The narrator glamorizes “cloud nine,” which appears to just be him disassociating to deal with the harsh reality of his life. It’s a lovely song, one that scored Motown Records its very first Grammy Award. But it’s a dark tune nonetheless.

“You Keep Me Hangin’ On” by The Supremes from ‘The Supremes Sing Holland-Dozier-Holland’ (1966)

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“’Cause you don’t really love me / You just keep me hangin’ on (Ooh-woo, ooh) / Now, you don’t really want me / You just keep me hangin’ on.”

Anyone who has felt imprisoned by a romantic relationship that never seems to end, even after breaking up, likely resonated with this somewhat dark song from The Supremes. The narrator of “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” won’t leave the poor woman alone, despite the fact that the relationship has run its course and is bordering on unhealthy and toxic. Listeners loved this pop tune, bringing it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” by Gladys Knight & The Pips from ‘Everybody Needs Love’ (1967)

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“Boy, take a good look at these tears of mine / Baby, baby, these tears I can’t hold inside / Losing you would end my life, you see / Because you mean that much to me / You could’ve told me yourself / That you love somebody else.”

Whether you’re a fan of the Gladys Knight, Miracles, or Marvin Gaye versions of this Motown classic, this entry on our list of 1960s songs has some dark lyrics that you might not have registered the first few times you played it. Learning that your own romantic relationship is coming to an end through the gossip of others is dark enough, but the lyrical delivery of the experience through “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” borders on psychological torture.

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” ended up being a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 for The Pips, and it would re-chart again with Marvin Gaye’s version at No. 1 in 1968.

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