Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Engaged

Well, chalk up two more crazy kids to the marriage game.

That’s right Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are now betrothed to each other. The two announced their engagement on Wednesday (January 12).

MGK tweeted the news, saying, “last night she said “yes” under the banyan tree”

last night she said “yes” under the banyan tree — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) January 12, 2022

Megan shared a video of the proposal on Instagram.



“In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic

We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.

…and then we drank each other’s blood

1.11.22 ✨”

MGK, 31, and Fox, 35, began been dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, often showing up on the red carpet for major events or in social media posts with friends Travis Barker, Pete Davidson and Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian.

MGK, who had a tumultuous 2021, said that “love” and his relationship with Fox “saved his life.” The rapper-turned-pop-rocker told British GQ that he was feeling suicidal before he found love. Now, though, he has a reason to live.

MGK said to the magazine that he was “down to die” before meeting his now-girlfriend, model, and actress Megan Fox.

“I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies anymore. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire,” Kelly said in the article. “Dude, I was down to die. I was good. I was like, ‘All right, got music out there. That’ll hold me down.’ You know, my daughter is the best extension of me and she’s going to be better than I am. And I’ve seen some shit, so I’m good to go.”

The artist has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Speaking of meeting Fox, who has three children from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, Kelly said, “I’ve lost so many friends to suicide. Love gave me a reason to stay here.”

Cheers to love! (We hope it lasts!)