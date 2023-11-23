Stone Temple Pilots Guitarist Dean DeLeo Charged with DUI After Alleged Domestic Altercation

Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo has been charged with driving while under the influence. This, following a recent incident where he also was accused of domestic violence by his now-estranged wife, Jenn, TMZ reports. According to TMZ, the incident occurred last month, when Jenn called the police to inform them that DeLeo, 62, had just left their house and drove off in an intoxicated state. Soon after that, officers pulled over the musician and arrested him for DUI.

While DeLeo was in custody, his wife called the police again and told them Dean had gotten into a physical altercation with her before he left their home. Officers felt there was enough evidence to also charge him with felony domestic violence. In addition, he was served with a restraining order instructing him to stay away from his wife.

The Ventura County, California, district attorney has informed TMZ that all domestic violence charges against DeLeo are being dropped, but he still is facing the DUI charge.

Police told TMZ, that DeLeo subsequently violated the restraining order about a week-and-a-half after being arrested when he tried to contact his wife. He then turned himself in to police and was soon released from custody. Jenn also filed for a divorce around the same time.

DeLeo told TMZ with regard to the recent incidents, “I look forward to having my voice heard at the appropriate time and place to address these allegations.”

Jenn previously filed for divorce from DeLeo in 2018, and claimed at that time that he had made violent threats against her and had issues with alcohol. The couple has one child together, a daughter named June.

Stone Temple Pilots wrapped up its 2023 tour itinerary in early October. The band currently has two festival performances lined up for 2024, on May 11 at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona Beach, Florida, and July 20 at The Dam Jam Music Festival in Goddard, Kansas.

(Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)