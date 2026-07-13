3 New Wave Songs From 1983 That Predicted the Rest of the 1980s

If you love new wave, there’s no way you’re not at least a little familiar with these three new wave songs from 1983. But unless you were listening closely, you might have missed how they low-key predicted the direction that new wave would take for the rest of the 1980s. Let’s pick these hit tunes apart, shall we?

“Blue Monday” by New Order

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From the ashes of post-punk group Joy Division came New Order, a band similar to its predecessor but richer in Eurodisco and new wave sounds. Even minor fans of New Order know the 1983 song “Blue Monday”, considering how much of a hit it was in the UK, Europe, and even the US. In a way, it was ahead of its time. “Blue Monday” featured machine-driven rhythms and a stretched-out club arrangement that predicted the direction new wave would take. The genre would eventually move towards dance-oriented music, as well as the bridge that would form between alt-rock and synth-pop.

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“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics from ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

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This song, penned by Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart, is easily the most memorable song of 1983. It’s a quintessential new wave tune. And, the more you listen to it, the more you might hear how ahead-of-its-time it was. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics boasted a formula that came to be the formula of new wave and pop just a couple of years later. That simple, catchy synth riff accompanied by plenty of space would become the go-to base for electronic songs from the mid-80s well through the rest of the decade.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood from ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’

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Much of late-stage new wave was all about big productions and a focus on club-friendly dance beats. Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s “Relax” fit that bill before a lot of other new wave artists started to do it. Producer Trevor Horn made this song sound so big, so deliciously layered in sound. It’s no surprise “Relax” became such a massive hit. This entry on our list of new wave songs from 1983 peaked at No. 1 in countless countries. It was also a No. 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns