3 No. 1 Hit Songs From 1972 That Every 70s Kid Remembers

In the year 1972, we were listening to hits by The Stones, Elton John, and singer-songwriters galore. Here are some songs from this year that are simply iconic.

“Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

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“Crocodile Rock” might’ve been Elton John‘s first No. 1 single in the US, but in a 1989 interview with Music Connection Magazine, Bernie Taupin even admitted that “Crocodile Rock” isn’t the song he wants people to remember him for.

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“I’d much rather they remember me for songs like ‘Candle in the Wind’ and ‘Empty Garden,’ songs that convey a message…a feeling. But there are things like ‘Crocodile Rock,’ which was fun at the time, but it was pop fluff,” he shared. “It was like, ‘Okay, that was fun for now, throw it away, and here’s the next one.’ So there’s a certain element of our music that is disposable, but I think you’ll find that in anybody’s catalog.”

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass

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This song is one of those hidden gems you forget about. Then you hear it again and suddenly fall back in love with it. “Brandy” was written by Elliot Lurie. The songwriter revealed to Forbes that, while some people might hate their one-hit wonders, he actually doesn’t mind playing “Brandy” at all.

“It’s my one really big hit and if anybody comes out to see me, that’s what they want to hear,” he shared. “I’m perfectly happy to play it for them. I always enjoy doing it. I mean, people love it.”

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

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“Heart Of Gold” is Neil Young’s only No. 1 US single. He wrote it while his back was injured, which forced him to pick up his acoustic guitar instead of his electric. Fun fact: Bob Dylan wasn’t the biggest fan of this song, even though he liked Young.

“The only time it bothered me that someone sounded like me was when I was living in Phoenix, Arizona, in about ’72,” Dylan explained to Spin, “And the big song at the time was ‘Heart Of Gold’. I used to hate it when it came on the radio. I always liked Neil Young, but it bothered me every time I listened to ‘Heart Of Gold’. I think it was up at number one for a long time, and I’d say, ‘Sh*t, that’s me. If it sounds like me, it should as well be me.’”

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