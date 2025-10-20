3 Nostalgic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Will Warm Your Bones in Autumn

Autumn is in the air, and what better way to celebrate the season than with a cozy playlist? The following nostalgic rock songs from the 1980s are perfect for any autumn playlist, in my opinion. Pair these tunes with a pumpkin spice latte and a big fuzzy sweater, and you’re in for a treat.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

This 80s jam is quite upbeat, but the vibe of it is just so comforting. Maybe that’s because I grew up listening to it. Either way, “Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen is an excellent song for a cozy fall playlist. Released in 1984, this dance-rock classic is a standout release from Born In The U.S.A., and fans at the time certainly agreed. This jam peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that very year, and it’s still Springsteen’s signature song today.

“Golden Brown” by The Stranglers

This tune leans more toward baroque pop and new wave than rock. But, considering The Stranglers are a punk rock band, I’ll include them on this list. “Golden Brown” is just too perfect a song not to include on this list of nostalgic songs from the 1980s that are perfect for autumn. From that harpsichord to the gorgeous vocals to the overall cozy and warm vibe of this 1982 song, few songs from the era are as appropriate for fall as “Golden Brown”. Just pretend that the lyrics are about the changing colors of the leaves and not about h*roin, and you’ll be good!

“Harvest Home” by Big Country

How about a little bit of Celtic rock? “Harvest Home” was actually the debut single of the incredibly underrated Scottish rock band, Big Country. Released in 1982, this entry on our list of nostalgic songs from the 1980s that are perfect for autumn found some success on the UK Singles chart. The band would go on to produce even more successful songs, such as “In A Big Country” the following year and “Look Away” in 1986. But none of their songs is more suitable for the cool, relaxing, and introspective season of fall quite like “Harvest Home” is.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns