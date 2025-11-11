3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1990s That Influenced Who You Became as a Person

For a 90s kid, nothing is more nostalgic than listening to all of the great songs we got to enjoy back in the 1990s. From pop to rock to hip-hop and everything in between, that decade pumped out hits that still stick with us today. And if you were a fan of any one of the following three songs back then, they might have actually influenced the kind of person you are today. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. (1993)

Remember this soft rock ballad from 1993? “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. was quite the hit back in the early 90s, and it even peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song was intentionally written to be simplistic enough for the average teenager at the time to understand it. “Everybody Hurts” is about keeping it together during hard times, and many believe it is an anti-suicide song. I’d have to agree with that. If you were a fan of this R.E.M. classic back in the day, you probably have a lot of empathy for others who are struggling through hard times.

“Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine (1992)

One of the most noteworthy protest songs of the 1990s, “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine proved that the art of protest music didn’t die with 1960s folk music. This rap metal song from the band’s self-titled debut album was a smash hit in both the UK and the underground scene in the US. This song has come back into vogue in recent years, proving that some protest songs just age well. Either way, if you listened to this song on repeat in the 1990s, you probably have firm ethical and moral beliefs today.

“No Scrubs” by TLC (1999)

While “No Scrubs” doesn’t exactly explore any moral quandaries, it does promote self-respect and having standards in a relationship, something that wasn’t exactly in vogue back in the 90s. If you were a diehard TLC fan back in the late 1990s, there are probably quite a few nostalgic songs from this amazing trio that you revisit often. However, nothing hits quite like “No Scrubs”. And I bet you’re a little bit more confident today because of this song.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic