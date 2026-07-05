3 of Conway Twitty’s Best Duets That Weren’t With Loretta Lynn

Everyone knows Conway Twitty had a career both as a solo artist and as a duo with Loretta Lynn. But Lynn isn’t Twitty’s only duet partner. These are three of his best duets, which were sung with someone other than Lynn.

“Rainy Night In Georgia” With Sam Moore

Play video

On Sam Moore’s Rhythm, Country and Blue record is “Rainy Night In Georgia”. Out in 1994, Tony Joe White is the sole writer of the song. His version of “Rainy Night In Georgia” came out in 1969.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rainy Night In Georgia” says, “Neon signs a flashing, taxicabs and buses / Passing thru the night / A distant moan of a train, seems to play a sad refrain / To the night / A rainy night in Georgia, a rainy night in Georgia / Lord, I believe its raining all over the world / I feel like its raining all over the world.”

“My First Country Song” With Dean Martin

Play video

Dean Martin’s debut on the country charts is with a song appropriately titled “My First Country Song”, which features Twitty. “My First Country Song” appears on Martin’s 1983 The Nashville Sessions record.

Written by Twitty, “My First Country Song” says, “I always like to hear those country singers sing / And the way they play those guitars boy they sure do make ’em ring / But when they sing the words I can never sing along / I didn’t believe things happen that way / I thought our love was here to stay / Till yesterday she walked away and now they’re hittin’ home / I think that I just wrote my first country song.”

After “My First Country Song”, Martin had one more moderate hit at country radio, with “L.A. Is My Home”.

“(I Wanna Hear) A Cheatin’ Song” With Anita Cochran

Play video

“(I Wanna Hear) A Cheatin’ Song” came out in 2004 by Anita Cochran and Twitty. The song is part of God Created Woman, a record by Cochran that was never released.

Cochran reportedly wrote “(I Wanna Hear) A Cheatin’ Song” after a conversation she had with her then-producer, Jim Ed Norman.

A classic country tune, “(I Wanna Hear) A Cheatin’ Song” says, “I wanna hear a cheatin’ song / About somebody doing someone wrong / A story that’s about my life / With a simple melody / Forget about the ‘I love you’s / Play one for the Heartbroke fools / I wanna hear a cheatin’ song / Dedicated to me.”

Cochran has one No. 1 hit to her credit. In 1997, she reached the top of the charts with “What If I Said”. Interestingly, that song is also a duet with Steve Wariner.

Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns