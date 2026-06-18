3 of the Most Uplifting Rock Songs of the 1980s

The 1980s were one of the most uplifting decades in rock. This era was unparalleled in its arena-ready anthems and upbeat musicality. Although many rockers were attuned to the troubles in the world, they married their grievances with pop-forward melodies. Filling dancefloors was their main priority. The three songs below are among the most uplifting of the 1980s, leaning into the decade’s affinity for lifting spirits.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From 1983 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time]

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“Let My Love Open The Door” — Pete Townshend

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The Who’s Pete Townshend switched up his sound with the solo track “Let My Love Open The Door”. This song is uncharacteristically upbeat for him. He was clearly moved by the 80s rock affinity for danceable melodies.

“Let My Love Open The Door” sees The Who member profess his spiritual beliefs in a shockingly earnest turn. “When everything feels all over / Everybody seems unkind / I’ll give you a four-leaf clover / Take all worry out of your mind,” the lyrics to this pop-rock song read. It’s markedly vulnerable, this song. It makes every listener want to feel equally assured in the power of love.

“Your Love” — The Outfield

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The Outfield’s “Your Love” perfectly sums up the 80s power pop/rock movement. Like many 80s rockers, The Outfield created a juxtaposition between upbeat melodies and heartbreak-ridden lyrics.

“I just wanna use your love tonight / And I don’t wanna lose your love tonight,” the lyrics read. The storyline follows a man trying to find another romantic attachment while his girlfriend is out of town. Though that’s not everyone’s idea of an upbeat story, the distracting melody makes up for any sadness. You’ll forget about any murky morals and focus instead on the groove of this ’80s classic.

“Walk Of Life” — Dire Straits

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The irresistible guitar riff in Dire Straits’ “Walk Of Life” makes this song a no-brainer for this list. This song is a surefire mood booster and an emblem of 80s rock. The melody demands that you sing along, which is always going to uplift a crowd.

“He got the action, he got the motion / Oh, yeah, the boy can play / Dedication, devotion / Turning all the night time into the day,” the lyrics read. Everything about this song is tailor-made for a good time. It’s really hard to be sad when “Walk Of Life” plays.

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