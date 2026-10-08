3 One-Hit Wonders From 1965 That I Still Want To Listen to Today

In the middle of the 1960s, so many great songs came out. For some acts, the songs meant the beginning of an incredibly successful career. Sadly, for others, their success was never replicated again.

These are three of the best one-hit wonders that came out in 1965.

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“I Fought The Law” by The Bobby Fuller Four

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“I Fought The Law” was written by Sonny Curtis and first released with his band, The Crickets, in 1960. But it wasn’t until The Bobby Fuller Four released their version five years later that “I Fought The Law” became a big hit.

The song begins with, “Breaking rocks in the hot sun / I fought the law and the law won / I fought the law and the law won / I needed money because I had none / I fought the law and the law won / I fought the law and the law won.”

An unforgettable song, Curtis didn’t spend much time writing “I Fought The Law”.

“I wrote it in my living room in West Texas one sandstormy afternoon,” he recalls. “And I mean, if you know West Texas, the sand blows out there, and that’s what I remember about that afternoon. It took me about 20 minutes.”

“I Fought The Law” is The Bobby Fuller Four’s only big hit, although they could have had more. Sadly, Fuller passed away less than a year after this song was released.

“She’s About A Mover” by Sir Douglas Quintet

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“She’s About A Mover” is on Sir Douglas Quintet’s sophomore Mendocino album. It was written by Doug Sahm.

The chorus of “She’s About A Mover” just repeats the song’s title multiple times. It became the group’s only Top 20 single.

After Sir Douglas Quintet released “She’s About A Mover”, numerous other artists also put their own spin on the song, including Ringo Starr, Loretta Lynn with Conway Twitty, and Los Lobos, among others.

“I Want Candy” by The Strangeloves

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The title track of the only record The Strangeloves ever released, “I Want Candy” is the band’s second single. It is their only Top 20 single.

“I Want Candy” was written by Bert Berns, Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer. The song, about a girl named Candy, begins with, “I know a girl who’s soft and sweet / She’s so fine, she can’t be beat / Got everything that I desire / Sets the summer sun on fire / I want Candy.”

After The Strangeloves released “I Want Candy”, the song was also recorded by several other acts, including Bow Wow Wow and a group ironically called Candy Girls.

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