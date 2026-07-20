3 One-Hit Wonders From 1993 That 90s Kids Will Never Forget

When it comes to popular music, the 1990s were an especially eclectic decade. Whenever you turned on the radio back then, you never knew what might leap out of the speakers. In one minute, it could have been alternative rock or rap or electronic or pop.

The options were endless. But here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that have since stood the test of time. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1993 that 90s kids will never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team from ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ (1993)

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There was something about the early-to-mid-1990s that inspired people to create myriad bombastic dance songs. They were everywhere, and it was fantastic! Take, for example, “Whoomp! (There It Is)”, by Tag Team from the duo’s 1993 LP of the same name. The song exists entirely to get you to move your body. And since its release, the tune has found a home in many areas, from sports stadiums to bars to your own personal workout playlist.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

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When an artist comes out and asks a bold question, people pay attention. And that’s just what Haddaway did on his classic 1993 single, “What Is Love”. With a voice that could fill up any room, the singer booms into the ether. He wants to know the answers to the questions that tug on us all. What is love? Where did it come from? And when is it finding us next? All human beings want is a sense of safety and someone to love. Haddaway knew that very clearly.

“U.N.I.T.Y.” by Queen Latifah from ‘Black Reign’ (1993)

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You couldn’t walk around in the 1990s without hearing Queen Latifah sing, “U.N.I.T.Y.” The acronym was just everywhere. And then when her skilled rapping came in on the track? You knew you were in the presence of a star. Of course, Queen Latifah is known for many things today, from music to acting to being a glowing presence wherever she stands. But back in the early 1990s? She was the next rising rap star in the game. And it was glorious.

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