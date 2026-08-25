3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Grocery stores and shopping malls want their customers in a good mood. That’s why they go to great lengths to find the perfect songs to put on their in-store playlists. They just want you smiling and browsing the day away.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that are perfect for the shopping experience. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

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This is a song that fills you with glee. The vocal performances by The Contours are unparalleled. Indeed, they don’t make tracks like this one anymore. As soon as the tune comes on, your senses perk up. Life seems a bit richer, more fun. You start thinking about the people you love; you even start thinking about dancing. You suddenly feel yourself tapping your toes and shaking your hips a little—all while you’re pushing the shopping cart down the various grocery store aisles. Yes, there isn’t much better than buying a box of cereal while singing along with The Contours about love.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

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This is a song you’ll hear often every Halloween season. As people get in the mood for the spookiest time of year, they will head to the grocery store to pick up a few bags of candy to pass out on the night of October 31. It’s tradition! It’s for the kids! And to get people excited for this time of year, shops will put the 1962 offering “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett on their in-store playlist. As people walk down the candy aisles, they hear about monsters celebrating and dancing the day away. It’s fabulous!

“Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto from ‘Sukiyaki And Other Japanese Hits’ (1963)

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You may not know the name of this song. You may not know the person who sang it. But you’ve definitely heard this tune many times, from TV shows like Mad Men to shopping days in your local grocery store or mall. Indeed, Kyu Sakamoto delivers an all-time vocal performance on this 1963 tune. It’s epic. It soars. It has a 100 percent approval rating. That’s what makes it perfect for your favorite shopping mall playlist.

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