3 “Out of Genre” Artists You Could See on Jelly Roll’s New Album

Jelly Roll is gearing up to release new music. Though we don’t know much about his impending work, we do know that fans are in for a whole new host of Jelly Roll collaborations.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll has collaborated more times than many of his contemporaries can boast, but most of his partnerships have been with other country artists. That being said, he has teased that this new album will feature some “out of genre” collaborations. We hope that includes the three artists, below.

[RELATED: Fans Urge ‘American Idol’ to Make Jelly Roll a Full-Time Judge With Katy Perry Exiting]

3 “Out of Genre” Jelly Roll Collaborations

1. Brent Smith (Shinedown)

Shinedown’s Brent Smith and Jelly Roll have expressed their mutual admiration for one another on several occasions. Recently, Smith was asked about a potential collaboration with the “Save Me” singer to which he replied, “100 percent–it might be in the works.” That’s enough of an admission for us to feel fairly confident that we will see a Shinedown and Jelly Roll collaboration in the not-so-distant future.

Brent Smith, the lead singer of Shinedown (@shinedown), talks about his relationship and a potential collaboration with Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) pic.twitter.com/oMhnUCT4iy — Spout Podcast (@Spout_Podcast) April 16, 2024

2. Corey Taylor (Slipknot)

In 2023, Jelly Roll was asked who his dream collaboration was. His answer was Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. Moreover, he said he was “reaching” when it came to the kinds of artists that will be featured in his next round of songs. Naturally, we have to assume he at least asked Taylor to be a part of his musical journey.

In our minds, this collaboration would work wonders. Jelly Roll and Taylor both have distinctive, gruff vocals that we feel would play well off one another. We hope the rapper turned country star made his dream a reality.

3. Kid Rock

It’s hard to not see similarities between Kid Rock and Jelly Roll. Both artists operate in several genres–rap, rock, and country. Really, it’s a wonder we haven’t seen a collaboration between these two artists already. We’d imagine it has come up and time or two.

But, we’re not the only ones touting the Rock/Roll collaboration banner. Even Jelly Roll himself thinks the “All Summer Long” singer is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. “I don’t think anybody in the music business knows more about it than Kid Rock does,” Jelly Roll once said.

This collaboration needs to happen–if it hasn’t already.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)