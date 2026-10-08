3 Paul McCartney Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Icon

Though Paul McCartney has plenty of diversity in his sound, we all have conventions attached to his songs. The three songs below break those conventions. When we listen to these offerings (from McCartney’s solo career and other collaborative ventures), we’re reminded that he’s both a rock star and an experimentalist.

“Coming Up”

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We’re starting with a solo song from McCartney, “Coming Up”. This funky track was a far cry from what people expected from McCartney. With heavy synth tones and vocal effects, “Coming Up” is a rare gem from his catalog, which is why it became so popular. It sticks out from the crowd.

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“You want a friend you can rely on / One who will never fade away / And if you’re searching for an answer,” the lyrics read. This fun-loving, self-produced track was a testament to McCartney’s ability to innovate, even as a household name with expectations to fill.

[RELATED: Paul McCartney Remembers the One Beatles Song He Wrote That John Lennon Complimented: “Only Once”]

“Monkberry Moon Delight” — With Linda McCartney

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When we think of McCartney’s voice, we think of tender ballads, but “Monkberry Moon Delight” is the exact opposite. He uses his voice like a weapon, belting with an unparalleled grit. “So I sat in the attic, a piano up my nose / And the wind played a dreadful cantata / Sore was I from a crack of an enemy’s hose / And the horrible sound of tomato,” the lyrics read.

This surreal song feels like a bad trip, and McCartney’s vocal delivery only adds to that. This song is nothing like what we imagine a track from him would be, but he pulls it off, proving the diversity of his talent. Not just any artist could muster up such a visceral vocal.

“Sing The Changes” — The Fireman

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This McCartney side project allowed him to shed the weight of his name. It gave him space to keep exploring his artistry without having to stamp the McCartney name on whatever he stumbled upon. That made songs like “Sing The Changes” a rarity in the McCartney-sphere.

“Sing the changes, oh, as you’re sleeping / Feel the quiet in the thunder / Sing the changes calling over / Feel the quiet in the thunder,” the lyrics read. McCartney wrote this song on the spot, throwing lyrics at the wall. Through that process, McCartney found something truly unique in his career, giving fans a whole new side of his musicianship.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)