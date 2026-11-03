3 Pink Floyd Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Iconic Band

These Pink Floyd songs may not be familiar to those who don’t know how diverse their sound is. If you’re a surface-level fan who only knows the band’s most prominent tracks, you’re forgiven for not realizing these are Pink Floyd songs.

“Fearless”

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“And I’ll climb the hill in my own way / Just wait awhile for the right day / And as I rise above the tree line and the clouds / I look down, hear the sound of the things you said today,” the lyrics to “Fearless” read. This song is far more folky than any of their other offerings, appealing to listeners who prefer a softer sound.

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The band gets experimental toward the end of the track with a chant outro, but the rest of the song is markedly simpler than the band’s usual style. “Fearlessly, the idiot faced the crowd, smiling / Merciless, the magistrate turns ’round, frowning,” the lyrics read later, painting a portrait of self-reliance and defiance against authority.

“Crumbling Land”

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“Crumbling Land” is more Americana-leaning than the rest of Pink Floyd’s catalog. “And the eagle flies in clear blue skies / Breathing in the clear blue air / Back here on the ground another dealer coughs and dies / And fifty more come rolling off / The Ford production line,” the lyrics read, befitting a country-leaning band.

The vocals on this track are lighter than Pink Floyd’s typical fare. This song all but drops the band’s main influences. It may not appeal to fans who fell in love with the band’s psychedelic sound, but it brings in new listeners.

“Have A Cigar”

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This Pink Floyd track leans into funk. The band brought in English folk singer Roy Harper for lead vocals, further setting this song apart. For many reasons, it’s not the band’s typical sound, but it’s a welcome addition to the band’s experimental side.

“Come in here, dear boy, have a cigar, you’re gonna go far / You’re gonna fly, you’re never gonna die / You’re gonna make it if you try, they’re gonna love you / Well, I’ve always had a deep respect, and I mean that most sincere / The band is just fantastic, that is really what I think / Oh, by the way, which one’s pink,” the lyrics read, telling a story about a slimy industry executive.

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