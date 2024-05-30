Madonna Slapped with Yet Another Lawsuit Over Late Concert Start and “Simulated Sexual Acts” During Show

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been an eventful one. So far, fans in multiple cities have filed lawsuits over late start times, sweltering venues, and other issues. The Material Girl also felt the wrath of the internet after scolding a fan in a wheelchair for not standing during one of her concerts. After a show in Los Angeles, Madonna faces another lawsuit. This one, though, goes beyond late start times and uncomfortable conditions.

A fan named Justen Lipeles filed a lawsuit against Madonna in Los Angeles yesterday (May 29). Like others that came before it, the new suit alleges that the singer broke false advertising laws by starting the concert more than an hour late. Additionally, Lipeles’ suit claims that fans had to wait in a “sweltering venue” before she took the stage, per Billboard. This suit goes a step further, alleging that the pop icon forced the audience to watch pornographic material—topless women engaging in simulated sexual acts.

The New Lawsuit Against Madonna

“Forcing consumers to wait hours in a hot, uncomfortable arena and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,” Lipeles’ attorneys wrote. “Plaintiff felt like he was watching a pornographic film being made,” they added.

The claim of being subjected to pornographic material is new. However, other than that, Lipeles’ suit echoes the complaints of previous lawsuits. He paid more than $500 per ticket to see a show that was scheduled to start at 8:30. Madonna didn’t take the stage until after 10 p.m. Additionally, the pop diva prohibits venues from turning on the air conditioning. So, fans had to sit in a packed and hot arena waiting for her to start the show.

“Plaintiff and members of the class were profusely sweating and became physically ill as a result of the heat,” his lawyers wrote. “When fans complained about the heat, Madonna unreasonably told them to take their clothes off,” they added.

To add insult to injury, the suit claims that Madonna lip-synched through most of the concert.

The suit accuses her of breach of contract, negligent representation, false advertising, and more breaches of California law.

