3 Pop-Rock Songs From 1987 That Soundtracked 80s Kids’ Lives

Pop-rock was everywhere in the 80s, with tons of Billboard Hot 100 hits that boasted synth-rock, glam metal, and dance-friendly vibes. In the year 1987, specifically, quite a few pop-rock bangers dropped that quickly became 80s kids’ go-to favorites that soundtracked their youth. If you’re an 80s kid, I bet at least one of the following songs will bring you back to a specific memory.

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship from ‘No Protection’

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This Starship power ballad hit from 1987 was all over the radio that year. And 80s kids and adults alike loved it. This song is big, cinematic, and romantic, and it has that synth-rock edge to it that makes it sparkle every time listeners hear it. No wonder it received a nomination for Best Original Song at the 1988 Academy Awards. “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship peaked at No. 1 in the US and UK. It reached the Top 20 across the globe.

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“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany from ‘Tiffany’

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Tiffany was the pop star of the 80s for a hot minute. And “I Think We’re Alone Now” remains one of her most enduring and famous hits. This teen-pop dance song with a touch of guitar-driven rock has that youthful, energetic vibe to it that many 80s kids resonated with back in the day.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany was a Top 40 hit across the board. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and UK Singles chart, as well as the Canadian charts.

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake from ‘Whitesnake’

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This glam metal tune was a pop hit back in 1987, so I think it’s more than suitable for our list of pop-rock songs from that year. “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake is the ultimate late-80s sing-along classic. And even those who weren’t kids in the 80s can’t help but belt out that chorus when it comes on.

“Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake topped the Hot 100 chart back in 1987. The track also reached No. 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. Today, it’s considered Whitesnake’s signature song, and I’m inclined to agree with that.

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