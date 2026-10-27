3 Pop Songs From the 1960s That Sound Like the Bands Were Having Way Too Much Fun

These three 1960s pop tracks had to have been uber fun to make. They are infectiously fun to listen to, so we can only imagine what these artists were thinking when they stumbled upon these iconic songs. If you need a mood boost, the three songs below will do the trick. They can bust even the sourriest of slumps. We can’t help but want to don our rainbow colors and prance through a flowering field. That’s the image these iconic tracks denote.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1961, Patsy Cline Released the Legendary Hit Single That She Recorded in a Single Take]

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Boyfriend’s Back” — The Angels

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This high-energy 1960s pop track is fun incarnate. The trio sings about finally getting back at a boy who wouldn’t take “no” for an answer. “My boyfriend’s back, and you’re gonna be in trouble / You see him comin’ better cut out on the double / You been spreading lies that I was untrue / So look out now ’cause he’s comin’ after you,” the lyrics read.

The group seemed to have more than their fair share of fun delivering this track. The doo-wop track perfectly plays to the emotions of the lyrics. The band sounds a little aggrieved in this song, but the fun wins out in the end.

“Doo Wah Diddy Diddy” — Manfred Mann

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“There she was just a-walkin’ down the street, singin’ / ‘Do wah diddy diddy dum diddy do’ / Snappin’ her fingers and shufflin’ her feet, singin’/ ‘Do wah diddy diddy dum diddy do,’” the familiar lyrics to this 1960s pop rock staple read.

You don’t have to be well engrossed in the 1960s rock scene to know this track. It’s seeped its way into every corner of music. The simple but memorable lyrics have captivated listeners of all persuasions for decades. It’s one of those songs that can brighten any mood, which is why it’s endured.

“Do You Believe In Magic” — The Lovin’ Spoonful

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“Do you believe in magic in a young girl’s heart? / How the music can free her, whenever it starts / And it’s magic, if the music is groovy / It makes you feel happy like an old-time movie,” the lyrics to this iconic track read.

Whenever this song comes on, it boosts the energy in a room. We can’t help but turn our frowns upside down when this 1960s hit is on. It’s buoyant, jovial, and unbelievably catchy.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)