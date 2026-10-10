3 Pop Songs From the 1970s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 50+ Years Old

Some pop songs just stand the test of time in a way that no one expects. When it comes to the following pop songs from the 1970s, in particular, each manages to sound so fresh despite being well over half a century old. Let’s take a look at a few particularly well-aged tunes, shall we?

“ABC” by The Jackson 5 from ‘ABC’ (1970)

Play video

You just can’t beat that electric Motown sound, complete with gorgeous harmonies and very fun lyrics. I don’t think there’s a person alive who could forget the iconic chorus of “ABC” by The Jackson 5, either. This one is a pop song for the ages.

Videos by American Songwriter

“ABC” by The Jackson 5 was a smash hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970, peaking at the very top. The song also reached the Top 10 in Canada and the UK.

“Imagine” by John Lennon from ‘Imagine’ (1971)

Play video

This classic from John Lennon continued to draw in new fans, despite the fact that it was released way back in 1971. And it’s so simple, too. “Imagine” is basically just a sparse piano and Lennon’s vocals, but the songwriting and lyricism behind “Imagine” are what keep people coming back for more.

“Imagine” by John Lennon was easily one of the biggest songs of the year in 1971. The minimalist anthem peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the US Top Singles chart. “Imagine” wasn’t released as a single in the UK until 1975, after which it made it to No. 6 on the UK Singles chart.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross from ‘Diana Ross’ (1970)

Play video

The drama behind this song is incredible, thanks to Diana Ross’ incredible delivery. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” was originally released by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell back in 1967. Their soulful pop rendition is definitely something to admire. But there’s something about Ross’ version from 1970 that just captivates audiences, no matter when they hear it.

This entry on our list of pop songs from the 1970s that still sound fresh was a massive hit for Ross in 1970. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. It also made it to No. 6 on the UK Singles chart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images