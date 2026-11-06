3 Pop Songs From the 1990s We’re Sure You’ve Never Heard… but Now You’ll Never Forget

Memory is a tricky thing. Sometimes you can hear a song in the moment and think that you’ll remember it for the rest of your life. But then time passes, things fade, and other songs become important. Life moves on. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day most people have forgotten. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1990s we’re sure you’ve never heard… but now you’ll never forget.

“Scooby Snacks” by Fun Lovin’ Criminals from ‘Come Find Yourself’ (1996)

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The Fun Lovin’ Criminals got things going in New York City in 1993. And it was three years later, in 1996, when the rap artists released their debut LP, Come Find Yourself. While the record didn’t have a huge following, it did gain some attention thanks to its single, “Scooby Snacks”. Indeed, what set the trio apart from most lyricists of their time was that Fun Lovin’ Criminals were just that—funny. They enjoyed a joke and urged their listeners to laugh. So while you’ve likely never heard of them, take a moment to dive in. You’ll be glad you did!

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“I’ll Remember” by Madonna from ‘With Honors: Music From The Motion Picture’ (1994)

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Madonna released many, many songs in the 1980s and 1990s that people remembered—tracks like “Material Girl”, “Vogue”, “Like A Prayer”, and “Like A Virgin”. Ironically, though, one of her best songs, “I’ll Remember”, is often forgotten. At the time, the track was part of the soundtrack for the anticipated movie, With Honors. But over time, both the movie and the song have been lost to history. Until now! So, dive back in when you can.

“Hey Girl” by O.A.R. from ‘Soul’s Aflame’ (1999)

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This peppy, acoustic-driven song from 1999 was so beloved by the band that they included it on several albums in their discography over the years. But it first appeared on O.A.R.’s LP, Soul’s Aflame. The track, which is all about expressing amorous feelings to someone else, is comprised of three chords and a lot of joy. It’s impossible to hear this song and not fall in love—if for even just a second. So, check it out. And do us a favor—remember these songs from now on!

Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage for KAABOO Del Mar via imageSPACE