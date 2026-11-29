Music is capable of many things: lifting our spirits, pushing us through a workout, helping us process our emotions, to name a few. But music also possesses transportative qualities that border on magic. Just by listening to a song, we can feel ourselves getting whisked away to our younger years, regardless of our age when the song first came out. This is especially true of these five hit songs from 1977 (which, for baby boomers who were around to see these songs come out, are both literally and lyrically nostalgic).

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

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Even if you never considered yourself to be the “dancing queen” kind of 17-year-old, there’s something undeniably nostalgic about this anthem for party girls everywhere. ABBA’s late-summer hit of 1976 and into 1977 has a way of teleporting us onto the middle of a dance floor, when our joints hurt less, we had fewer responsibilities on our plate, and the biggest obstacle of the night was figuring out where you were going to source your booze.

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“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

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Glen Campbell’s “Southern Nights” has a way of drumming up nostalgia regardless of whether you actually grew up in the South. The “Southern nights” in question can just as easily be applied to nights of yesteryear on the West Coast, up in New England, or out in the sticks in a flyover Midwest state. In any case, the wistful lyrics will bring you back to a summer when the air was cool, and the world felt full of possibility.

“Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner

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Foreigner lays this nostalgia-inducing idea for all the world to see in “Feels Like The First Time”. The 1977 Top 40 hit became a defining track for Foreigner, thanks to its powerful vocals and exhilarating guitar riffs. Of course, what Lou Gramm was singing about definitely helped increase the song’s appeal. Getting to experience that kind of giddy, unfettered love you felt as a teen, before the world made you jaded, is a thrilling experience.

“High School Dance” by The Sylvers

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High school dances can elicit divisive reactions from folks, depending on how much they enjoyed (or hated) them while they were in school. For those who loved the opportunity to head to the gymnasium and jump and jive with their friends, The Sylvers’ Top 40 hit from 1977, “High School Dance”, is an invitation to go back in time to that place. “Dance to the beat of the band / We’re gonna dance at the high school dance.”

“It Was Almost Like A Song” by Ronnie Milsap

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Looking back on younger years can be more heartbreaking than rewarding for some, especially if you have a “one that got away” kind of lost love in your life. For those blue-hearted listeners, songs like Ronnie Milsap’s 1977 hit “It Was Almost Like A Song” have a way of dredging up all the same old feelings of longing, regret, and sadness. “January through December, we had such a perfect year / Then the flames became a dying ember.”

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