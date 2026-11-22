Music from the mid-1960s can really put a smile on your face. It was around that time when people really started to become major music fans, especially when it came to the mainstream popular stuff of the day. And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three tunes that pair perfectly when you’re searching through record stacks. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1965 we hear all the time when we walk into record stores.

“For Your Love” by The Yardbirds from ‘For Your Love’ (1965)

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As soon as you hear this song, you feel different. Indeed, this track is a mood-setter. It’s one-part psychedelia. It’s one-part British Invasion. It’s one-part classic rock. But at the end of the day, this 1965 tune by The Yardbirds is just a total classic. You hear it in movies, in television shows, on the radio, and, of course, in record stores as soon as you push open the door. Shop purveyors love to play this one because it’s familiar but not as familiar as tunes by The Beatles or The Rolling Stones. In other words, this song is always a win-win.

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“Subterranean Homesick Blues” by Bob Dylan from ‘Bringing It All Back Home’ (1965)

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So much of the world’s popular music in the 1960s came from England. But in the United States, Bob Dylan was pushing things forward in his own way. Not only was he writing songs that made people think in the moment, but he was writing songs that would end up lasting more than 60 years. Today, when you walk into your favorite local record store, Dylan’s tune “Subterranean Homesick Blues” is likely on the playlist. So, if you stick around long enough, get ready to hear the Minnesota-born Bard croon about gas pumps and vandals.

“Tired Of Waiting For You” by The Kinks from ‘Kinda Kinks’ (1965)

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When the British Invasion hit the United States, several bands rose to prominence in the country. That list included the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and The Kinks. While today, The Kinks aren’t perhaps as famous as those other two outfits, the band did release some important tracks—many of which you’ll hear on record store playlists if you hang around long enough. But one of the popular ones that purveyors play is “Tired Of Waiting For You” from the 1965 LP, Kinda Kinks. It’s just got that great record store aesthetic.

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