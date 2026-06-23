3 Punk Albums From the 1970s That Changed Rock Forever

Punk albums from the 1970s marked the very beginning of a brand new genre, a response to the commercialization of rock music as a whole. And while punk would eventually fall victim to that very downfall as well, we did get to enjoy some revolutionary music during the genre’s early era. Let’s look at a few punk albums from the 1970s that changed rock music forever!

‘Horses’ by Patti Smith (1975)

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Patti Smith was ahead of her time, in the sense that Horses dropped before punk rock had really become huge. This album helped kick off an era, complete with poignant beat poetry, fuzzy garage rock elements, and an overall rebellious spirit that was more punk rock than many of the punk rock releases from other musicians that would follow. Patti Smith reminded us that punk rock was, at its core, about rebellion through art with this iconic record. “Gloria” and “Free Money” are essential listening.

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‘Ramones’ by Ramones (1976)

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Ramones were the blueprint for punk rock in the United States, and few would argue that notion. Their debut self-titled record had all the hallmarks of classic punk: short and simple songs, unrelenting energy, and a vibe that would influence the aesthetics of punk rockers that would follow in their footsteps. “Blitzkrieg Bop” is an obvious standout song on the album, but “Judy Is A Punk” and “Beat On The Brat” are also essential listening.

‘Pink Flag’ by Wire (1977)

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You were probably expecting some Sex Pistols or The Clash here. Instead, I went with a sorely underrated band that stripped the still-new genre of punk rock down to its most basic elements, all while injecting experimental elements that proved you could do a lot of insane stuff with punk rock in general.

This entry on our list of punk albums from the 1970s isn’t just influential in punk rock history. It’s also a pioneering album in the eventual development of post-punk. Some might even say this very album influenced the eventual growth of Britpop years later. Either way, it’s a gem for the ages. “Strange” and “Three Girl Rhumba” are essential listening, but this record is best experienced in its entirety.

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