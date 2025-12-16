Everything To Know About ‘The Voice’ Finale Night 2: Start Time, Finalists, and Guest Performances

The stage is set for the season 28 finale of The Voice. After battling through the numerous stages of the competition, it all came down to tonight. With fans casting their votes, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé offered some last-minute advice to their singers in hopes of winning over viewers at home. Although fans will have to wait until the end of the episode to see who wins, the season finale promises a night full of powerful performances, special guests, and for one singer, a chance at stardom.

Making sure you don’t miss a single moment of tonight’s season finale, here is everything you need to know. For starters, the season finale will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. If you happened to miss last night’s episode, it is available to stream on Peacock. And just like Monday’s show, the season finale will run for two hours.

Who Will Perform During ‘The Voice’ Finale?

With the night marking the end of season 28, a preshow event will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Hosted by Ariana Madix and Dylan Efron, the event promised interviews with the remaining contestants, a recap of top performances throughout the season, and a special guest or two.

It wouldn’t be a season finale without a few top names taking the stage. And wanting to make the night unforgettable, producers called on XG, Zac Brown, Riley Green, Noah Cyrus, Khalid, Neal Schon and Journey. Like previous seasons, the coaches will also have the opportunity to perform tonight.

In season 26, Bublé walked away the winner after Sofronio Vazquez III became the first winner of The Voice to come from the Philippines. Even after the show, the two singers remained close as Vazquez worked on his debut album.

Vazquez might need to take some time off from the debut album, as the producer announced the former winner would return during the season finale.

‘The Voice’ Top 6 Finalists Revealed

But even with all the performers and guests, for one contestant, the night will drastically change their lives. And the singers who remained in the competition included:

Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba) Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé) Auden Ross (Team Niall) Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop)

Needing two more singers to complete the Top 6, The Voice turned to fans, urging them to vote for the wild card finalists. Able to push two performers through to the finale, fans picked Max Chambers and the trio DEK of Hearts.

With both Bublé and Horan having an extra singer in the finale, don’t miss the memorable conclusion of The Voice, starting tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

