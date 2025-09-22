3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Season 28’s Max Chambers—a 14-Year-Old Phenom With Broadway Flair

Season 28 of The Voice is set to premiere tonight, September 22. This highly awaited season sees the return of coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. As always, contestants will have the hard choice of picking a musical legend to help guide them on their journey through this lauded competition show. In return, the judges will have the monumental task of choosing which contestants to give the chance of a lifetime to. The Voice never disappoints with its crop of talent, and this season won’t be any different. Although we will have to wait for the premiere to meet all the auditioners (learn more about how to watch the premiere, HERE), find a sneak peek of one of the contestants, Max Chambers, below. Here are three quick facts about this new Voice contestant.

Videos by American Songwriter

Chambers Has Been Singing Since He Was 2 Years Old

Chambers has been singing for a long time, which is remarkable considering he’s only 14 years old. The teenager has already earned many accolades in his lifetime and played on many stages. Judging by his social media presence, many of his most recent performances took place in church, where he sang through gospel numbers with a voice that outweighs his years. Find a sneak peek of Chambers Voice-bound talent, HERE.

He’s a Broadway Baby

Contestants on The Voice come from all different backgrounds. This is reflected in the many genres and vocal styles that appear on the show. If you listen to Chambers, you might pick up on a slight theatrical element to his voice. That’s due to his previous Broadway musical experience.

His past roles include playing young Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical and being a part of the children’s ensemble in the feature film version of Wicked. Needless to say, Chambers will bring an interesting point of view to The Voice stage—one that we haven’t heard a lot of in this show’s 28 seasons.

He Also Has Dancing Skills

Not every performer has to have multiple skillsets, but Chambers certainly does. His social media proves his dancing chops are just as honed as his singing skills. Whether it be his time in musicals or outside training, Chambers knows his way around some choreography. This will serve him well in both this competition and his continuing career.

Photo Credit: Max Chambers’ Instagram