3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Season 28’s Ralph Edwards, Who Has Auditioned Nearly a Dozen Times

The Voice is back! The 28th season of the show is set to premiere tonight, September 22. The premiere will feature a new crop of hopefuls, hoping to turn around the chair of at least one celebrity coach. Returning to the red chairs this season are Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg. All four have their work cut out for them, as they must pick just a few contestants to represent their team, which will hopefully help them take home the title.

Before you watch the premiere, check out a few quick facts about the contestant, Ralph Edwards, below. Something to hold you over until tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Voice Contestant Edwards Has Tried Out for the Show 11 Times

One of the first striking things about Edwards, apart from his voice, is that he has auditioned for the show not once, not twice, but eleven times. The 30-year-old singer clearly knows what he wants and is not afraid to go after it.

His season 28 audition marks the furthest he’s gotten in those 11 tries. When hearing Edwards’ voice, it’s hard to imagine he didn’t make it in all of those other auditions. But, at any rate, the world gets to hear him now, and we’d venture to guess Edwards will win over the audience easily.

He’s the Lead Singer of a Band

On top of his solo pursuits, Edwards is the lead singer of a band, VibeCheck. The band plays soulful covers in California. His social media has many videos of the band in action, with their floor-filling musicality.

We will have to wait for the premiere to learn more about Edwards’ decision to take on The Voice solo. Check out VibeCheck, HERE.

He’s a Versatile Performer

Without giving too much away, Edwards proves himself to be a versatile performer in his Voice audition. While his online presence suggests a preference for soul music, his audition sees him take a slightly different direction, without sacrificing flexing his vocal agility. His bold audition song choice will no doubt make his audition a memorable one for the audience. We will have to wait for the premiere to see if the coaches found it not only memorable but chair-turn worthy.

