Where, When, and How To Watch the Season 28 Premiere of ‘The Voice’ Tonight

Although season 27 of The Voice announced Adam David as the winner back in May, fans anxiously awaited the new season. And thankfully, the wait is finally over. With season 28 kicking off tonight, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé will take their places in the famous red chairs to coach once again. And with Carson Daly returning as host for the 14th year, here are all the details about when, where, and how to watch the season premiere of The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

For starters, the season premiere will kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And, like the previous seasons, the show will air on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Giving fans two nights full of performances, memorable moments, and hilarious antics between the coaches, the new season will also include a new twist called the “Carson Callback.” Click on the link below to learn more.

The best way to catch the new season of The Voice is to tune in tonight on NBC. But for those who might not have cable, they can watch new episodes using streaming services like YouTubeTV, Sling TV, and Fubo. Other streaming platforms like Hulu offer a live TV option that comes with over 90 channels.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Just Introduced a Shocking New Twist Ahead of Season 28 Premiere—and It Involves Carson Daly]

Watching ‘The Voice’ Without Cable

Outside of having to subscribe to a TV service to watch, The Voice will also stream on Peacock. But there is a catch – new episodes will air on the platform the following day. That means Monday shows will be available on Tuesday and Tuesday’s shows on Wednesday. Although only having to wait a day to see the latest results, it’s best to stay away from social media to avoid any spoilers.

With NBC sharing a glimpse into the new season, fans were already picking sides. “The Voice, we need more Niall content pleaseeeee!! Can’t wait for the show to air and see a lot more of him but some bts moments with Niall would be so cool! Team Niall forever.” Another Niall fan added, “100% Team Niall.”

But not every fan was rooting for Niall, as many also showed their support for Reba. “Watch out with these 4 coaches, mostly Reba. She’s the best. Love you Reba always.”

As fans continue to support their favorite coach, don’t miss the season premiere of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(The Voice, 2025)