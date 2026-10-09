3 Rock Songs From the 1990s So Catchy They’re Practically Addictive

Rock music in the 1990s knew how to grab your ear. Whether it was the buzzy guitars, catchy choruses, strange instrumentation, or a wild guest feature, the songs of the day were supremely catchy.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that remain magnetic. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s so catchy they’re practically addictive.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ironic” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

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In the mid-1990s, Alanis Morissette had the whole world singing about rain on a wedding day. She had millions belting out lyrics about the free advice that they just didn’t take. Indeed, Morissette and her 1995 LP, Jagged Little Pill, were ubiquitous during the middle of the decade. But while her album boasted a number of memorable, beloved tunes, it was the track “Ironic” that seemed to be on everyone’s lips at the height of the Canadian-born artist’s fame. People were even debating the definition of irony—yes, Morissette had the world in the palm of her hand!

“One Week” by Barenaked Ladies from ‘Stunt’ (1998)

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Those who came of age in the late 1990s still think about this song. You can be sure: It lives in their minds rent-free. Here’s how you can test it out. Walk up to someone around the age of 40 and say the magic two words, “It’s been!” Then watch the person start to sing the lyrics of this song from memory. Of course, some tunes just have a way with their audiences, and for a short time in the late 1990s, Barenaked Ladies, for whatever reason, was at the center of the musical zeitgeist.

“All The Small Things” by Blink-182 from ‘Enema Of The State’ (1999)

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In 1999, the pop-punk trio Blink-182 landed on the scene and pretty quickly became the biggest thing in rock. Why? Well, the trio boasted a number of supremely catchy songs, including the sticky offering, “All The Small Things”. The tune, which was released on Blink’s breakout LP, Enema Of The State, remains a classic. It’s one of those songs you can just start singing as soon as you read the title. It’s one of those songs that gives you that special fix as soon as it comes on the radio.

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