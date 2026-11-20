Many a baby boomer out there who soaked up all the amazing pop-rock tunes of 1973 easily remembers the following four hits. These songs still sound amazing more than half a century later. Feel free to sing along; no judgement here!

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John from ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

Play video

Elton John basically dominated theatrical pop-rock in the 1970s. And “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is a stellar example of what he was (and still is) capable of as an artist. Critics and fans alike often agree that this glam tune is his finest work. Listeners back in 1973 were similarly obsessed.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles chart.

“Get Down” by Gilbert O’Sullivan from ‘I’m A Writer, Not A Fighter’

Play video

Remember this global Top 10 pop-rock hit? Gilbert O’Sullivan had quite a big hit on his hands with “Get Down”. It topped the UK charts and made it to No. 7 in the US. And this song inspired O’Sullivan’s contemporaries as much as his fans. Rick Finch, famously of KC And The Sunshine Band, noted that “Get Down” inspired their 1975 disco classic “Get Down Tonight”.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’

Play video

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel is one of the catchiest (and most memorable) songs to come out of 1973. This folky pop-rock track was the co-writing effort of Gerry Rafferty and Joe Egan, and listeners loved it the second it hit the airwaves. “Stuck In The Middle With You” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the UK Singles chart.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” by George Harrison from ‘Living In The Material World’

Play video

This post-Beatles George Harrison classic is more folk rock and gospel than pop-rock. But, considering it was a pop hit at the time, I think it’s worthy of a spot on our list. “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” is a unique baby boomer pop-rock favorite from 1973, one that came from a somewhat underrated album in retrospect. This tune made it to the top of the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the UK Singles chart.

Photo by D James/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images