Most people know John Denver as the singer and songwriter of his own hits like “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, “Rocky Mountain High”, and more. But not all of the songs Denver wrote were for himself. These are three songs that were written by Denver, which later became incredible hits for other artists.

“Leaving On A Jet Plane” by Peter, Paul and Mary

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Most people may not even know that Denver wrote Peter, Paul and Mary’s “Leaving On A Jet Plane”. The trio’s only No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, Denver wrote this song by himself.

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Denver did release “Leaving On A Jet Plane”, although after Peter, Paul and Mary. The song is from Peter, Paul and Mary’s Album 1700. Their version came out in September of 1969. One month later, Denver released his own version, as part of his debut album, Rhymes & Reasons. Denver did not have a hit single with “Leaving On A Jet Plane”.

The chorus of “Leaving On A Jet Plane” says, “Cause I’m leaving on a jet plane / Don’t know when I’ll be back again / Oh, babe, I hate to go.”

“Like A Sad Song” by Frank Sinatra

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Denver first released a version of “Like A Sad Song” in 1976, from his Spirit album. Written solely by Denver, the song did spend a week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, although it’s not as well known as some of Denver’s other singles. So it’s not surprising that another artist also released a version of “Like A Sad Song”.

However, what might be a bit surprising is that it’s Frank Sinatra who covered this song. Interestingly, Sinatra’s version was also released in 1976, becoming a Top 40 hit for him.

Although it might seem like it would be an actual sad song, “Like A Sad Song” is actually a sweet love song. “Like A Sad Song” says in part, “The sound of heaven singing / Is simply joyful music to me / Sometimes I feel like a sad song / Like I’m all alone without you.”

“My Sweet Lady” by Cliff DeYoung

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Cliff DeYoung is best known as an actor, but he also had a music career. In 1973, DeYoung starred in Sunshine, a TV film that included the music of Denver. On that soundtrack was “My Sweet Lady”. Written by Denver, DeYoung had a Top 10 hit with this song in 1973.

“My Sweet Lady” says in part, “Lady, are you happy, do you feel the way I do / Are there meanings that you’ve never seen before / Lady, my sweet lady, I just can’t believe it’s true / And it’s like I’ve never ever loved before.”

Although not released as a single, Denver includes a version of “My Sweet Lady” on his Poems, Prayers & Promises project. That record also includes “Sunshine On My Shoulder” and a cover of James Taylor’s “Fire And Rain”.

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