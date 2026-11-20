Some songs tell you what you’re feeling without you having to say a word. Here are a few power ballads from the 90s that feel the same as how they sound.

“My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

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Do you feel like Rose from Titanic whenever you hear “My Heart Will Go On”? We sure do! Released in 1997 along with the rest of the Titanic soundtrack, this song stands to be not only one of the best ballads of the 90s, but arguably, of all time. Will Jennings wrote the lyrics of this song, from the perspective of an older person looking back at life. James Horner did the composing, and wa-la, you have one of the greatest theme songs of all time.

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“Hold On” by Wilson Phillips

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This Billboard chart-topper was released by the group Wilson Phillips in 1990, and it’s still empowering us years later. Chynna Phillips of the group was writing this song whilst battling substance abuse as well as dealing with a toxic relationship. The lyrics of “Hold On” express hope and encourage the listener to keep going despite whatever life is throwing their way.

I know this pain (I know this pain)

Why do you lock yourself up in these chains?

No one can change your life except for you

Don’t ever let anyone step all over you.

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams

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Rocker Bryan Adams expresses his unwavering devotion to his girl in this song, and honestly, it makes us wish we were in her shoes. This song perfectly captures that feeling that you feel when you never want to let somebody go and want to make sure that they know that. “Everything I Do” was a No. 1 success in several countries, which just proves that this vibe was felt across continents.

“I Believe I Can Fly” by R. Kelly

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I hate to say it. But if you’ve ever felt like anything was possible and wanted to bottle that feeling in song form, I think the result would sound a lot like “I Believe I Can Fly”. At the start of the track, R. Kelly talks about a past in which fear was a central component. By the end of the chorus, he has you believing in yourself on a whole new level.

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