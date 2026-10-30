3 Rock Songs That Make You Want To Slow Down for a While

These three rock songs will make you want to stop and slow down for a while. When life feels non-stop, revisit these staple tracks. They will change the pace. You can use these songs anytime you need to refocus.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Simple Man” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” is a track about appreciating life’s simple pleasures. “Oh, take your time, don’t live too fast / Troubles will come, and they will pass / You’ll find a woman, yeah, and you’ll find love / And don’t forget son, there is someone up above,” the lyrics read.

Many of us need this reminder. We’ve all been guilty of getting too wrapped up in the frenzy of life and forgetting what’s important. This track is sobering and can slow us down. “Forget your lust for the rich man’s gold / All that you need is in your soul,” the lyrics read, giving us universal advice.

“Time” — Pink Floyd

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“Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day / You fritter and waste the hours in an off-hand way / Kicking around on a piece of ground in your home town / Waiting for someone or something to show you the way,” the lyrics to Pink Floyd’s “Time” read. This song can be a bit overwhelming, but it does a succinct job of reorienting our lives.

Listening to this track helps us slow down and reflect on how we spend our precious time. “And you run, and you run to catch up with the sun, but it’s sinking / Racing around to come up behind you again,” the lyrics read, making the fear of time seem trite.

“Going To California” — Led Zeppelin

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This track is one of Led Zeppelin’s softer tracks. The gentle melody helps us slow down. It’s impossible to let your mind race when this track comes on. Suddenly, all we can focus on is Robert Plant’s vocals.

“Spent my days with a woman unkind / Smoked my stuff and drank all my wine / Made up my mind to make a new start / Going to California with an achin’ in my heart / Someone told me there’s a girl out there / With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair,” the lyrics read. Next time you want a slow song to quiet your mind, revisit this Zeppelin classic.

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