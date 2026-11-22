In the mood for some truly timeless rock songs from 1975 that haven’t gone out of style yet? These unbelievably good tunes have stood the test of time in a brilliant way, and listeners young and old still can’t get enough of them.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’

Play video

This operatic prog-rock classic might as well have been the song of the year… or the whole decade. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the ultimate singalong rock opera and remains the band’s most well-known and famous hit of their career. And few can listen to this gem without belting out each and every line… either correctly or incorrectly.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen was a global smash hit in 1975. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’

Play video

This massive suite from Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here proved that even insanely long songs could resonate with listeners. It wasn’t all about quick radio-friendly singles. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” is made up of two suites, divided into parts I-V and VI-IX, totalling nearly 26 minutes of progressive space rock goodness. Written as an ode to Syd Barrett, the band’s former member, “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” remains a favorite among fans.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born To Run’

Play video

This timeless heartland rock classic is one of Bruce Springsteen’s best songs from his 1975 record of the same name. Turn on any classic rock radio station today, and it won’t take long for this song to reach your ears. And you probably won’t be complaining, either. “Born To Run” is just that good.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen was a decent hit on the charts. It peaked at No. 23 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 17 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US. The album of the same name would become a smash hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

(Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Getty Images)