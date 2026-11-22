Music that elicits a strong emotional response tends to be more memorable than songs that don’t, and this is true of both negative and positive emotions. We’ll remember tracks that cut us to our knees and made us bawl the first time we heard them. And we’ll also remember the feel-good songs that gave us thrilling rushes of adrenaline and made us feel like life was good—fantastic, even—and anything was possible. For baby boomers, that includes these feel-good rock songs from 1969, which they can probably still sing by heart (guitar riffs, too).

“Down On The Corner” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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“Down On The Corner” first came out as the B-side to the lead single from Willy And The Poor Boys, “Fortunate Son”. Compared to the A-side, “Down On The Corner” is downright jovial. There are no heavy mentions of poverty and struggle, just “Willy and the Poor Boys” playing “down in the corner, out in the street.” This Creedence Clearwater Revival classic is instantly recognizable by the repeated descending lines in the guitar.

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“Come Together” by The Beatles

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When baby boomers think of the guitar riff of “Come Together” by The Beatles, what they’re actually listening to is Paul McCartney on bass. The sliding leap is a captivating contrast to the sound of Ringo Starr’s booming tom fill and sets the slinky tone of the track beautifully. While not every baby boomer knows John Lennon’s nonsensical lyrics from memory, most will still be able to hop in on the chorus.

“Spirit In the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum

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Norman Greenbaum released his one-hit wonder, “Spirit In The Sky”, in December 1969. Although he was never able to recreate the commercial success of his Top 5, the song displays tremendous staying power to this day. A staple in oldies and classic rock radio, most baby boomers can easily sing along to this grooving testament to the importance of “having a friend in Jesus” and, of course, the signature guitar riff played throughout the track.

“Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)” by Led Zeppelin

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Both vocalist Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page have admitted to not liking “Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)” from Led Zeppelin II. But there are countless rock ‘n’ roll lovers who would disagree. The musicians’ distaste for the song meant that the band never played it live, but it still broke into the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a favorite among baby boomers and non-boomers alike.

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