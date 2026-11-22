The best songs are the ones you don’t see coming. Here are a few songs from the 80s that sound like they could be about love, but in reality, are about something else entirely.

“Kiss On My List” by Hall & Oates

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This song might sound like a sweet profession of love at first listen, but it’s actually the total opposite. While most people focus on the “kiss” part of the song’s hook, actually revealed that it’s really “the list” that holds greater importance. It might seem like a guy wants to fall in love with a girl, but really she’s just one of many girls on his list that he wants to kiss. When you listen through the lyrics of the song with this understanding, it suddenly starts to make sense.

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I go crazy wonderin’ what there is to really see

Did the night just take up your time ’cause it means more to me

Sometimes I forget what I’m doing, I don’t forget what I want, what I want

Regret what I’ve done, regret you? I couldn’t go on.

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police

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Some people have actually played this song at their wedding, which is hilarious if you know the real context. Sting of The Police wrote this song while he was hiding out in the Caribbean. He had cheated on his wife with Trudie Styler, and their marriage was failing. Sting describes this song as being “Big Brother, surveillance, and control” vibes, which makes sense, because the attention he would have received at the time was likely not very positive.

“The One I Love” by R.E.M.

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When you hear the first few lines of this song, it sounds like an ode to love would be a pretty safe interpretation. Then, you hear lines like “a simple prop to occupy my time” and your perception shifts. In this song, Michael Stipe of R.E.M. actually revealed that “The One I Love” is about “using people.” The title is incredibly deceptive, and many people have made the mistake of thinking that it’s a love song after all.

“I’ve always left myself pretty open to interpretation,” he shared with Musician Magazine. “It’s probably better that they just think it’s a love song at this point.”

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