Music throughout the 1980s, but especially towards the second half of the decade, had a lot of songs about big feelings. Among the many great hits released in the latter part of the 1980s are these four over-the-top songs from 1988 that celebrate love in a big way.

“Together Forever” by Rick Astley

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Most people think of “Never Gonna Give You Up” when they think of Rick Astley songs. But Astley actually had several other hit singles, including “Together Forever”. “Together Forever”, written by Stock Aitken Waterman, is on Whenever You Need Somebody, Astley’s first record.

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Interestingly, Waterman also wrote “Never Gonna Give You Up”, plus “Whenever You Need Somebody”, “It Would Take A Strong Man”, and “Don’t Say Goodbye” for the record.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love” by Chicago

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On Chicago’s Chicago 19 album is “I Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love”. The song was written by Diane Warren and Albert Hammond.

A declaration of commitment, “I Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love” says, “I don’t wanna love nobody else / I don’t wanna find somebody new / I don’t wanna live without your love / I just wanna live my life with you, with you.“

In 1988, Chicago also released “Look Away”. That song, written by Warren, became the band’s final No. 1 single.

“The Flame” by Cheap Trick

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On Cheap Trick’s Lap Of Luxury album is “The Flame”. Bob Mitchell and Nick Graham are the song’s two writers.

Wherever you go, “I’ll be with you / Whatever you want, I’ll give it to you / Whenever you need someone / To lay your heart and head upon / Remember after the fire, after all the rain / I will be the flame.”

Interestingly, “The Flame” almost went to Chicago instead.

“A Groovy Kind Of Love” by Phil Collins

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Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love” is part of the soundtrack for the film Buster, starring Collins. Although he wrote several songs for the record, he did not write “Groovy Kind Of Love”. Instead, this song was written by Carole Bayer Sager, with composer Muzio Clementi inspiring the melody. Before Collins recorded “A Groovy Kind Of Love”, it was a No. 1 hit for The Mindbenders in 1965. Collins had a two-week No. 1 single with this song.

Collins follows “A Groovy Kind Of Love” with “Two Hearts”, also from Buster. “Two Hearts”, written by Collins, became a Top 10 hit for Collins.

Photo by Bernd Mueller/Redferns