3 Soft Rock Songs From 1977 That Had Baby Boomers Crying by the Radio

Sometimes, music can really help you get a good cry out. When it comes to the following soft rock songs from 1977, in particular, I bet you’ll be teary-eyed by the end of their runtimes. Baby boomers back in 1977 certainly were.

“I Go Crazy” by Paul Davis from ‘Singer Of Songers: Teller Of Tales’

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This Paul Davis hit is about connecting with a former lover, and the experience has the narrator of “I Go Crazy” feeling some pretty intense things. Listeners who were in the same boat likely resonated with “I Go Crazy” enough to shed a tear or two. And even if you can’t relate to this soft rock song, you can definitely appreciate how catchy it is.

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Listeners at the time in 1977 certainly did. “I Go Crazy” by Paul Davis was a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song did even better in Canada, where it reached No. 4 on the RPM Top Singles chart.

“Just Remember I Love You” by Firefall from ‘Luna Sea’

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Remember the folky soft rock hit “Just Remember I Love You” by Firefall? This heartfelt tune had baby boomers crying by the radio, but not out of sadness. This song is so uplifting and sweet, and it likely found a lot of listeners when they really needed it. Sometimes some sappy sentimental songs just hit so right.

“Just Remember I Love You” by Firefall did quite well on the charts back in 1977. The song, written by Rick Roberts, peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100. It also topped the Canada RPM Adult Contemporary chart, too.

“Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel from ‘The Stranger’

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This jazzy soft rock hit is probably the most memorable and easily recognizable track on our list of soft rock songs from 1977 that had baby boomers crying by the radio. This classic is like a warm hug, and it’s vague enough to be seen as a love song or as just a tender reminder that we should love ourselves just as we are.

This emotional song from the Piano Man himself was a big hit in 1977. Even Paul McCartney, formerly of The Beatles, said he was jealous of it. “Just The Way You Are” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 19 on the UK Singles chart.

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